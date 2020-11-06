Global  
 

Secret Service Ramps Up Protective Bubble Around Biden, as His Election Victory Prospects Rise

Mediaite Friday, 6 November 2020
Secret Service Ramps Up Protective Bubble Around Biden, as His Election Victory Prospects RiseThe Secret Service is reportedly ramping up their protection for Joe Biden due the rising prospects of his electoral victory over President Donald Trump.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden jokes about declaring premature victory

Biden jokes about declaring premature victory 00:49

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday joked that the five unanimous votes he won in the tiny township of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, could justify declaring victory, saying that he would take a cue from President Donald Trump.

