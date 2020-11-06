System Of A Down Share New Songs In Aid Of Armenia Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"We’re probably the only rock band that has governments as enemies..."



*System Of A Down* have shared their first new songs in 15 years, "to boost the morale of our troops and Armenians around the world..."



The band have Armenian roots, and have been appalled by the violence that has beset their homeland in the past few months.



The recently erupted conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, the latter aided by Turkey, has brought huge violence to the region, perhaps the most bloodshed the area has witnessed this century.



Protesting the governments in Azerbaijan and Turkey, the band have re-united to record two new songs.



Out now, all proceeds from the releases will go to the Armenia Fund. Daron Malakian comments...



“We’re probably the only rock band that has governments as enemies, the only rock band that’s at war, so I wrote these songs to boost the morale of our troops and Armenians around the world.”



In a statement accompanying the tracks System Of A Down wrote:



The current corrupt regimes of Aliyev in Azerbaijan and Erdogan in Turkey not only want to claim Artsakh and Armenia as their own, but are committing genocidal acts with impunity on humanity & wildlife to achieve their mission. They are banking on the world being too distracted to call out their atrocities. We’re here to protect our land, to protect our culture, & to protect our nation.



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Armen Keleshian*



