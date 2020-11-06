Global  
 

Anne Hathaway apologises to disabled community after her character in The Witches draws flak

Friday, 6 November 2020
Actress Anne Hathaway has apologised to the disabled community after her character in The Witches drew criticism.

The actress plays the iconic villain Grand High Witch in a new adaptation of Roald Dahl's famous 1983 children's book, and her character is missing fingers.

Hathaway took to Instagram and explained how she...
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Warner Bros. Releases Apology After 'The Witches' Backlash From Disability Community | THR News

Warner Bros. Releases Apology After 'The Witches' Backlash From Disability Community | THR News 02:07

 Warner Bros. has issued a statement saying the studios regrets "any offense caused" by a character design seen in recent release 'The Witches' after online backlash from the disability community.

