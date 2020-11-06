Global  
 

BREAKING: Biden Takes Lead In Georgia With Nearly All Ballots Counted

Mediaite Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Democratic nominee Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump in the key swing state of Georgia by a mere XX votes, with less than 0.2% — or 10,000 votes — left to be officially reported.
 Ballots are still not finalized in Fulton County Georgia. President Trump was still ahead of Joe Biden so far this morning.

