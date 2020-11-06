Black Acre Confirm 'A Year Under' Compilation Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*Black Acre* have laid out plans for new compilation album 'A Year Under'.



One of our favourite labels, the Bristol-centric imprint have brought together a new collection featuring fresh music.



It's a diverse tracklist, too, moving from club flavours to the *improvisational nous of Waldo's Gift.*



Available to pre-order now - it's Bandcamp Friday, after all - it comes equipped with a new merch drop from the label.



Black Acre comment...



This year we aim to honour the music that has been our beacon through this turbulent year. A Year Under compilation and merch range includes a collection of gems dropped throughout 2020 with a few freshly unearthed treasures. Exclusives come from DJ Haram, Montoya and an algorithm melting cover from Black Acre new jacks Waldo's Gift.



Check out something new from Black Acre below.



Black Acre: A Year Under by Black Acre Records



