Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Support Veterans Day Fundraiser With Personal Item Donation

AceShowbiz Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Gwyneth Paltrow, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dave Matthews and Elizabeth Banks are also donating pieces to go under the hammer for the annual Homes for Our Troops event ahead of the holiday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney donate accessories to charity auction

Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney donate accessories to charity auction 00:59

 Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, and Mindy Kaling have donated clothing and accessories to an auction to help raise money for military veterans.

You Might Like