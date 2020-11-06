George Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Support Veterans Day Fundraiser With Personal Item Donation
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Gwyneth Paltrow, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dave Matthews and Elizabeth Banks are also donating pieces to go under the hammer for the annual Homes for Our Troops event ahead of the holiday.
