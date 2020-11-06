Global  
 

Brandon Martin Wiki: Facts about the MLB Player-Turned-Murder Convict

Friday, 6 November 2020
Brandon Martin had a promising career in baseball. But his teammates and friends who looked up to this amazing athlete were left in shock when the young Martin killed three people, including his father and uncle, in 2015. Mental illness and drug abuse derailed Martin’s career and he has been convicted for murder in 2020. […]
