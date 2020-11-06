Jake Tapper: It Doesn’t Matter If Trump Won’t Concede, He’ll Be ‘Physically Escorted From the Building’ If He ‘Refuses To Acknowledge Reality’
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Jake Tapper addressed what might happen if President Trump refuses to concede, quipping that he'd be "physically escorted from the building if necessary."
Jake Tapper addressed what might happen if President Trump refuses to concede, quipping that he'd be "physically escorted from the building if necessary."
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources