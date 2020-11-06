Global  
 

BREAKING: King Von Shot; In Critical Condition

SOHH Friday, 6 November 2020
BREAKING: King Von Shot; In Critical ConditionChicago rap star King Von is fighting for his life. The hip-hop heavyweight was reportedly shot last night and transferred to the hospital after an altercation with another rapper’s entourage. King Von Shot A fight broke out with Quando Rondo’s people at a nightclub that resulted in gunshots being fired. King Von was hit and […]
King Von Reportedly In Critical Condition Following Fatal Atlanta Shooting

 Two people were killed, one — believed to be the Chicago rapper — is in critical condition and the other two victims are stable. 
