BREAKING: King Von Shot; In Critical Condition Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Chicago rap star King Von is fighting for his life. The hip-hop heavyweight was reportedly shot last night and transferred to the hospital after an altercation with another rapper’s entourage. King Von Shot A fight broke out with Quando Rondo’s people at a nightclub that resulted in gunshots being fired. King Von was hit and […] Chicago rap star King Von is fighting for his life. The hip-hop heavyweight was reportedly shot last night and transferred to the hospital after an altercation with another rapper’s entourage. King Von Shot A fight broke out with Quando Rondo’s people at a nightclub that resulted in gunshots being fired. King Von was hit and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Protesters wear crop tops to mock Thai king in 'daring' demonstration against the monarchy



Protesters mocking the Thai king wore crop tops and sprayed a democracy plaque outside the Thai parliament this afternoon (September 24). One demonstrator wore a white crop top similar to the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:10 Published on September 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources King Von Reportedly In Critical Condition Following Fatal Atlanta Shooting Two people were killed, one — believed to be the Chicago rapper — is in critical condition and the other two victims are stable.

HipHopDX 9 hours ago





