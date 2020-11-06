Global  
 

Georgia Will Recount Votes for President Amid Election

Just Jared Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The state of Georgia is declaring that it’s too close to call. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Friday (November 6) that the state would have a recount because of the slim election margin. “Right now, Georgia remains too close to call. There will be a recount,” he confirmed. Candidates can request a [...]
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: President Trump demands recount

President Trump demands recount 00:25

 President Trump is asking for a recount after AP called Wisconsin for Biden by just 20,000 votes.

