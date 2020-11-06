‘Give People Time!’ CNN’s Rick Santorum Pleads for Everyone to Let Trump and His Fans Work Out Their Feelings About Losing
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Rick Santorum issued an unironic plea for everyone to give President Donald Trump and his supporters time and space to work through the emotional experience of losing the presidency to former Vice President Joe Biden.
According to new research, Americans still have significant misunderstandings and misconceptions about menstruation. A poll of 2,000 people who menstruate found that there's still a lot we apparently..