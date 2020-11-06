Global  
 

Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis on 'Today', explains decision to go public

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Al Roker revealed on the "Today" show that he has prostate cancer. Roker shared the news to encourage men to get screened.
