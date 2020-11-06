Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Madhuri Dixit's Manav Hatya director Sudarshan Rattan passes away due to COVID-19

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Madhuri Dixit's Manav Hatya director Sudarshan Rattan passes away due to COVID-19Filmmaker Sudarshan Rattan, who directed Madhuri Dixit in the 1986 release, Manav Hatya, reportedly succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. Actor Shekhar Suman, a close friend of the late filmmaker, tweeted from his unverified account on Friday to confirm the news.

"Lost one of my dearest friends Sudarshan Rattan to Corona. He...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like