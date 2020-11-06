Funk Flex + Ari Fletcher Remember King Von W/ Heartfelt Words Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

New York radio veteran Funk Flex and model Ari Fletcher are at a loss for words. The hip-hop personality has come forward to speak on the death of King Von following a fatal shooting. Funk Flex Remembers King Von The Big Apple native went to his Instagram page to reflect on Von. Flex shared a […] New York radio veteran Funk Flex and model Ari Fletcher are at a loss for words. The hip-hop personality has come forward to speak on the death of King Von following a fatal shooting. Funk Flex Remembers King Von The Big Apple native went to his Instagram page to reflect on Von. Flex shared a […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

