Funk Flex + Ari Fletcher Remember King Von W/ Heartfelt Words
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
New York radio veteran Funk Flex and model Ari Fletcher are at a loss for words. The hip-hop personality has come forward to speak on the death of King Von following a fatal shooting. Funk Flex Remembers King Von The Big Apple native went to his Instagram page to reflect on Von. Flex shared a […]
New York radio veteran Funk Flex and model Ari Fletcher are at a loss for words. The hip-hop personality has come forward to speak on the death of King Von following a fatal shooting. Funk Flex Remembers King Von The Big Apple native went to his Instagram page to reflect on Von. Flex shared a […]
|
|
You Might Like