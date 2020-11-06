Anaheim's Downtown Disney District To Extend Opening to California Adventure's Buena Vista Street
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Disney fans will be able to experience a little taste of Disney California Adventure Park! It was just announced that the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, Calif., will extend it’s re-opening to Buena Vista Street, starting November 19th. “We’re excited to share that Buena Vista Street opens Nov. 19, extending the Downtown Disney District at [...]
