Little Mix Save 2020 With 6th Album 'Confetti' - Stream & Download!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Little Mix‘s new album Confetti has finally arrived! The British girl group – Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards – first announced their sixth album was coming just less than two months ago. “#Confetti is OUT NOW 🎉 We worked so hard on this album so we hope you love it as [...]
 Little Mix have channeled their "own sexual energy" on their new album 'Confetti', according to longtime collaborator Kamille.

