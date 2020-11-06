Little Mix Save 2020 With 6th Album 'Confetti' - Stream & Download!
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Little Mix‘s new album Confetti has finally arrived! The British girl group – Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards – first announced their sixth album was coming just less than two months ago. “#Confetti is OUT NOW 🎉 We worked so hard on this album so we hope you love it as [...]
Between their angelic, insanely talented voices and their endless array of bops, Little Mix have consistently stayed at the top of our weekly music rotations with every single song they release. With..