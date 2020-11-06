Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LISTEN: Rush Limbaugh Concedes That Joe Biden Has Won the 2020 Election, Then Promptly Walks it Back

Mediaite Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Conservative radio host *Rush Limbaugh* has admitted that President *Donald Trump* lost the 2020 Election to *Joe Biden*.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Biden projects confidence he'll win White House

Biden projects confidence he'll win White House 12:36

 Joe Biden projected confidence Friday that he would win the presidential election, citing his lead in votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden , Wins 2020 Presidential Election . Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning. The win for Biden is also a win for Kamala..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Joe Biden wins US presidential election [Video]

Joe Biden wins US presidential election

Joe Biden is projected to win the race for the White House and become the next president of the United States.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:13Published
Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On' [Video]

Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On'

Decision Desk HQ has called Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, and says Biden is preparing to be the country's 46th president. Until October, US President Donald Trump had still..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Rush Limbaugh Suggests Joe Biden Won The Election Before Walking Back Comments

 Rush Limbaugh also said he believes there was cheating involved
Daily Caller

'Livid' Limbaugh confident 'Trump is going to win this'

 (Natural News) With no official winner declared in the 2020 presidential race, talk-radio star Rush Limbaugh said President Trump would, in fact, win the...
NaturalNews.com

MAGA Twitter Runs Wild With Rush Limbaugh’s False Claim that ABC ‘Retracted’ Calling Arizona for Biden

 A rumor spread through MAGA Twitter on Wednesday that ABC News had retracted its projection that Joe Biden was set to win the state of Arizona, a claim that was...
Mediaite