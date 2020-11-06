Tayshia Adams' Ex John Paul Jones Has A Sweet Reaction To Her Bachelorette Debut
Friday, 6 November 2020 () The new Bachelorette has officially started her quest for love, and her ex couldn't be prouder. On the Thursday, Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams took over for Clare...
On Thursday's episode of "The Bachelorette", we're exiting the rumour mill and entering La Quinta Resort with new lead Tayshia Adams. However, Clare Crawley's close friend and former "Bachelorette", DeAnna Pappas, revealed that the current lead has been "really down" about the way she's being...
EW TV Critic, Kristen Baldwin, talks about the teased twists and turns of this season of 'The Bachelorette,' how the show adjusted to the pandemic, Clare Crawley's possible departure and Tayshia Adams'..
Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 03:58Published