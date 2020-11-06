Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: White House Staffers Are ‘Looking For Jobs’ While Trump Is ‘Watching Television and Complaining’

Mediaite Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that White House staffers are allegedly "looking for jobs" and calm down President Donald Trump while the president is "watching television and complaining" about a lack of public support for his allegations of voter fraud.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: It's Good To Be POTUS: The Many Perks Of Being Commander In Chief

It's Good To Be POTUS: The Many Perks Of Being Commander In Chief 00:38

 The road to the Oval Office is fraught with peril and stained with blood, sweat, and tears. But once there, the US President makes out reasonably well. According to Business Insider, the president earns an annual salary of $400,000, as well as unlimited access to Air Force One, Marine One, and Camp...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi [Video]

Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning (November 6) said it was "clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House" as ballots continued to be counted in key battleground states.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Presidental election results still in limbo, what the candidates are saying about the process [Video]

Presidental election results still in limbo, what the candidates are saying about the process

The race for the White House continues, what candidates have to say about the ongoing process.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Indian sand artist depicts White House race [Video]

Indian sand artist depicts White House race

Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art depicting the White House race between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:35Published