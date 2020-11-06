Why Josh Hartnett Didn't Want to Play Batman or Superman
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Josh Hartnett never wanted to play a superhero. Back in January, the 42-year-old Pearl Harbor actor told Variety that he had turned down an offer to play Superman in the 2006 film...
Josh Hartnett never wanted to play a superhero. Back in January, the 42-year-old Pearl Harbor actor told Variety that he had turned down an offer to play Superman in the 2006 film...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources