Chris Hemsworth Threatened to Fire His Trainer After He Was Asked to Join The Bachelor
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Sorry Bachelor Nation, but Chris Hemsworth isn't a fan. Chris' personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, revealed that the Thor actor threatened to fire him if Luke joined The Bachelor as a...
Sorry Bachelor Nation, but Chris Hemsworth isn't a fan. Chris' personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, revealed that the Thor actor threatened to fire him if Luke joined The Bachelor as a...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources