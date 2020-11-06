Global  
 

Chris Hemsworth Threatened to Fire His Trainer After He Was Asked to Join The Bachelor

E! Online Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Sorry Bachelor Nation, but Chris Hemsworth isn't a fan. Chris' personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, revealed that the Thor actor threatened to fire him if Luke joined The Bachelor as a...
 Chris Hemsworth threatened to fire his personal trainer, childhood friend Luke Zocchi, if he took part in 'The Bachelor'.

