Kate Mara Reveals The Most Romantic Thing Husband Jamie Bell Has Ever Done For Her
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Kate Mara has opened up about her marriage to Jamie Bell. The 37-year-old A Teacher actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show this week where she made a rare comment about their 2017 wedding. “He dances every day,” Kate told host Jimmy Fallon about Jamie, who starred in Billy Elliot as a child. “But [...]
