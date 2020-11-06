Kate Mara Reveals The Most Romantic Thing Husband Jamie Bell Has Ever Done For Her

Global  
 

Kate Mara has opened up about her marriage to Jamie Bell. The 37-year-old A Teacher actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show this week where she made a rare comment about their 2017 wedding. “He dances every day,” Kate told host Jimmy Fallon about Jamie, who starred in Billy Elliot as a child. “But [...]
