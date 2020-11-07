See Photo: Elli AvrRam plays pool in bikini by the beach Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam had a double dose of bikini delight for fans in separate Instagram posts on Friday. In her latest post, Elli plays pool by the beach in a bikini. She is a portrait of concentration in the set of images as she takes aim for a shot at the pool table.



"Never give up until the last ball falls... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

