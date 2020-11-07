Kanye West election: How many votes did he get?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West to Cast First Presidential Vote for Himself



Kanye West to Cast First Presidential Vote for Himself. West took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that this will be the first time he's voted in a presidential election. He also shared that.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published 4 hours ago Clark County Election Dept.: 'Still 120,000 votes to be counted'



Clark County wrapped up today's press conference to discuss just how many ballots they have been able to get through. In total the county still has more than 120,000 votes to be counted. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:44 Published 7 hours ago Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets



Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 20 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Kanye West's Early Vote Totals Revealed & He Did Not Perform Well Kanye West was on the ballot in a handful of states in the Presidential Election, and now, we’re getting a clearer picture of how many voted for him in his...

Just Jared 2 days ago



