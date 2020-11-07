|
|
Kanye West election: How many votes did he get?
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Kanye West took his first stab at the presidency this year. Will we be seeing him in Washington?
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Kanye West to Cast First Presidential Vote for Himself
Kanye West to Cast First
Presidential Vote for Himself.
West took to Twitter on Tuesday to
reveal that this will be the first time
he's voted in a presidential election.
He also shared that..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56Published
|
Clark County Election Dept.: 'Still 120,000 votes to be counted'
Clark County wrapped up today's press conference to discuss just how many ballots they have been able to get through. In total the county still has more than 120,000 votes to be counted.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:44Published
|
Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets
Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday.
He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud.
Many are curious..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published
Related news from verified sources
|