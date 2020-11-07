Global  
 

Kanye West election: How many votes did he get?

BBC News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Kanye West took his first stab at the presidency this year. Will we be seeing him in Washington?
News video: Kanye West wins 60,000 votes and other intriguing Election Day oddities

Kanye West wins 60,000 votes and other intriguing Election Day oddities 00:47

 Kanye West only received about 60,000 votes, but that was more than many other independent candidates past and present.

