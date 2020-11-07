Global  
 

Someone Turned Biden & The Democrats Into the Avengers Fighting Against Trump as Thanos - Watch Now!

Just Jared Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Here’s one of the best election parody videos that you’re going to see! Someone edited the scene in Avengers: Endgame in which the Avengers assemble to have Joe Biden and the Democrats as the Avengers while Donald Trump and his supporters were Thanos and his army. Joe is seen as Captain America in the clip [...]
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020

Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020 00:45

 Pennsylvania's Secretary of State says the counting of its remaining mail-in ballots could be completed on Thursday. Business Insider reports Joe Biden has been cutting into President Donald Trump's lead in the state as mail ballots have been counted. In 2016, Trump carried the state by less than 1...

