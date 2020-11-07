Someone Turned Biden & The Democrats Into the Avengers Fighting Against Trump as Thanos - Watch Now!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount



Biden Flips Wisconsin, , Trump Campaign Calls for Recount. President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016. When the state was officially called for Biden by the Associated Press,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53 Published 5 hours ago US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?



One of the most consequential elections in the United States ever has revealed a divided country. Joe Biden is ahead, but hasn’t won in the landslide pollsters expected; Donald Trump seems down but.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 17:59 Published 20 hours ago President Trump: Democrats Are Trying To ‘Steal The Election’



As Joe Biden closes in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the White House, President Donald Trump says the election is being "stolen,” reports Pat Kessler (2:28).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:28 Published 22 hours ago