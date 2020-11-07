Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrishell Stause Denies Affair with Gleb Savchenko After His Split from Wife Elena Samodanova

Just Jared Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Gleb Savchenko has split from his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova, and fans have been questioning if it was due to an affair with his Dancing With the Stars partner Chrishell Stause. Gleb and Chrishell competed together on the current season of DWTS and they were eliminated earlier this week. Chrishell took to her [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Says DWTS Has Been a 'Very Therapeutic' Experience [Video]

Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Says DWTS Has Been a 'Very Therapeutic' Experience

"It's a once in a lifetime experience and I'll never forget it," Chrishell Stause said

Credit: People     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko's Wife Accused Him of Cheating - Read His Response

 Gleb Savchenko‘s estranged wife Elena Samodanova has accused him of cheating and he has responded to the claims. The 37-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbizE! Online

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause addresses DWTS partner’s marriage split

 Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has denied being involved in the split between her Dancing With The Stars partner Gleb Savchenko and his wife Elena...
Belfast Telegraph

Chrishell Stause Speaks Out After DWTS Partner Gleb Savchenko Splits From Wife

 Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova called off their marriage just hours ago, and fans are already wondering if Gleb has a new...
E! Online