Tucker Carlson Says Joe Biden ‘Doesn’t Exist’ and ‘Is a Hologram’ But Presidency Will ‘Make You Drink Starbucks Every Day’

Mediaite Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Fox News host *Tucker Carlson*, in a bizarre rant Friday night during his primetime show, said that not only is Democratic nominee *Joe Biden* a "hologram" that "doesn't exist," but also told viewers a Biden presidency would bring about forced "uniformity" resulting in all people being mandated to drink Starbucks coffee.
