Tucker Carlson Says Joe Biden ‘Doesn’t Exist’ and ‘Is a Hologram’ But Presidency Will ‘Make You Drink Starbucks Every Day’
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () Fox News host *Tucker Carlson*, in a bizarre rant Friday night during his primetime show, said that not only is Democratic nominee *Joe Biden* a "hologram" that "doesn't exist," but also told viewers a Biden presidency would bring about forced "uniformity" resulting in all people being mandated to drink Starbucks coffee.
With the final countdown for the D-day on November 3rd in the United States, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden tore inti US President Donald Trump, making it clear that it's time for him to..
UPS has found the set of documents that Tucker Carlson said had 'vanished' in transit.
Carlson said the documents would be damaging to Joe Biden and his family.
Carlson had told viewers the documents..