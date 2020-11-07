Global  
 

HBD Anushka Shetty: 6 memorable roles

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 November 2020
Anushka Shetty is celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday and the stage is set for some mighty celebrations from her fans on social media. In an impressive career spanning for over 15 years, she has essayed some memorable roles in path-breaking films like Baahubali, Arundhati, Vedam and Rudrama Devi.
