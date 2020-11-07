Reginae Carter Wants An Apology From Donald Trump Supporters
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () Lil Wayne and his daughter Reginae Carter were obviously not on the same page regarding this U.S. presidential election. While the New Orleans rapper raised eyebrows by showing support for Donald Trump a few days before Election Day, his 21-year-old daughter suggested Trump supporters are clowns and said their President is “embarrassing.” Reginae Carter Embarrassed […]
