Reginae Carter Wants An Apology From Donald Trump Supporters

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former US Attorney Marcos Jimenez On President Trump's Statements



Former US Attorney Marcos Jimenez talks about statements made by President Donald Trump, announced lawsuits. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 06:18 Published 3 hours ago What's Next As President Trump Challenges Ballots?



The votes may almost be counted, but President Donald Trump’s fight to stay in the White House is just beginning – all while Joe Biden will be assembling a transition team. Some local experts tell.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 04:01 Published 3 hours ago Trump supporters gather outside Maricopa County election office in Arizona



Trump supporters gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections Office in Phoenix, AZ on Wednesday night, November 6, demanding that all votes be counted. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 4 hours ago