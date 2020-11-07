Global  
 

Reginae Carter Wants An Apology From Donald Trump Supporters

SOHH Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Reginae Carter Wants An Apology From Donald Trump SupportersLil Wayne and his daughter Reginae Carter were obviously not on the same page regarding this U.S. presidential election. While the New Orleans rapper raised eyebrows by showing support for Donald Trump a few days before Election Day, his 21-year-old daughter suggested Trump supporters are clowns and said their President is “embarrassing.” Reginae Carter Embarrassed […]
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support'

US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support' 01:27

 Results of Presidential Election for United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked supporters during an address in Washington DC. "I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of...

