HBD, Kamal Haasan: Shruti pens a warm note

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Kamal Haasan turned a year older today. Since morning, fans have taken to their social media handles to pour in wishes on the actor's 66th birthday. Recently, his daughter Shruti Haasan shared a priceless throwback photo with the star.
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Shruti releases Kamal Haasan's common display picture ahead of his birthday

Shruti releases Kamal Haasan's common display picture ahead of his birthday 00:42

 Actress Shruti Haasan has unveiled common display image for her father, cine icon Kamal Haasan, ahead of his birthday on November 7. #ShrutiHassan #KamalHassan

