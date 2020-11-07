HBD, Kamal Haasan: Shruti pens a warm note
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Kamal Haasan turned a year older today. Since morning, fans have taken to their social media handles to pour in wishes on the actor's 66th birthday. Recently, his daughter Shruti Haasan shared a priceless throwback photo with the star.
