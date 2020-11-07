Isabela Merced, Jake Miller, Olivia Sanabia & More - New Music Friday 11/06

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Expert: COVID-19 is spreading faster in Ohio than it is in the entire country



The coronavirus is spreading faster in Ohio than in the U.S. as a whole, according to Craig Brammer, CEO of the Health Collaborative. Ohioans are two and a half times more likely to get COVID-19 than.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:43 Published 2 days ago Hospitals In Northern New Jersey Being Hit Hard By COVID-19 Cases



New Jersey reported more than 3,000 new COVID infections Friday, and the state's daily case numbers remain at their highest levels since April. Now, hospitals in the northern part of the state are.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:43 Published 2 days ago Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, AC/DC, Andrea Bocelli release new music



New music out this weekend includes albums from Chris Stapleton, AC/DC and Andrea Bocelli plus songs from Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:12 Published 2 days ago