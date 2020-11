Samantha Akkineni's reply to fan who asked her to divorce Naga Chaitanya will leave you in splits Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Samantha Akkineni gave the wittiest answer to the fan who wanted her to divorce her best friend and husband Naga Chaitanya 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like