Matt Gaetz Calls for Full Election Audit and Threatens to Fight to ‘Stop the Electoral College from Being Certified’
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Congressman *Matt Gaetz* actually threatened on Fox News Friday night that he would fight to "stop the electoral college from being certified" if it comes to that.
Congressman *Matt Gaetz* actually threatened on Fox News Friday night that he would fight to "stop the electoral college from being certified" if it comes to that.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources