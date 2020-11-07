Rakul Preet Singh's 'main character' from her upcoming film with Arjun Kapoor reminds us of ZNMD's Bagvati Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) was Bagwati, a top-end designer bag, which accompanied them everywhere. Bagwati's fan-following still remains intact.



Now, Rakul Preet Singh has revealed that a bling bag is one of the main characters in her upcoming... 👓 View full article

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has resumed shooting for her untitled film with Arjun Kapoor.


