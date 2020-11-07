Global  
 

Rakul Preet Singh's 'main character' from her upcoming film with Arjun Kapoor reminds us of ZNMD's Bagvati

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) was Bagwati, a top-end designer bag, which accompanied them everywhere. Bagwati's fan-following still remains intact.

Now, Rakul Preet Singh has revealed that a bling bag is one of the main characters in her upcoming...
