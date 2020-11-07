Global  
 



B-town stars who explored their creative side

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 November 2020
In order to deal with the isolation blues, B-town celebs indulged in various indoor activities. While some unleashed their inner Picasso with strokes of art, others entertained their fans with creative videos on social media. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan, here's how Bollywood stars explored their creative side during the lockdown.
