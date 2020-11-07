'Bachelorette' Star Clare Hits Back at Hater Calling Her Whirlwind Romance With Dale Moss 'Brutal'

Congrats! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are officially engaged after just 12 days of filming. During the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette, Chris...

'Bachelorette' Recap: Dale Moss Proposes to Clare Crawley, New Bachelorette Steps In Clare and Dale's whirlwind romance, however, doesn't sit well with other suitors as one of them demands that the leading lady of the show apologizes to them for...

AceShowbiz 1 day ago



