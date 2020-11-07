Global  
 

'Bachelorette' Star Clare Hits Back at Hater Calling Her Whirlwind Romance With Dale Moss 'Brutal'

AceShowbiz Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
'The Bachelorette' star, who made history by breaking up with the rest of her suitors in her season, addresses the criticism that she earns after she got engaged to Dale after only five episodes.
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says She Wishes Clare Crawley 'Warned' Her About Certain Guys

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says She Wishes Clare Crawley 'Warned' Her About Certain Guys 00:46

 Tayshia Adams was brought in to take over as Bachelorette on Thursday after Clare Crawley got engaged to suitor Dale Moss

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Are Engaged After Whirlwind Romance: Watch The Proposal

 Congrats! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are officially engaged after just 12 days of filming.  During the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette, Chris...
OK! Magazine

'Bachelorette' Recap: Dale Moss Proposes to Clare Crawley, New Bachelorette Steps In

 Clare and Dale's whirlwind romance, however, doesn't sit well with other suitors as one of them demands that the leading lady of the show apologizes to them for...
AceShowbiz