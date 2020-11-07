Global  
 

After Tweetstorm of Election Lies Gets Hidden By Twitter, Trump Announces ‘Big Press Conference’ in Philadelphia

Mediaite Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
After Tweetstorm of Election Lies Gets Hidden By Twitter, Trump Announces ‘Big Press Conference’ in PhiladelphiaAfter a morning spent posting falsehoods about the election that were then hidden by Twitter, President *Donald Trump* announced a "big press conference" in Philadelphia Saturday morning.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails 01:27

 Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by...

