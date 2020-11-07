After Tweetstorm of Election Lies Gets Hidden By Twitter, Trump Announces ‘Big Press Conference’ in Philadelphia
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () After a morning spent posting falsehoods about the election that were then hidden by Twitter, President *Donald Trump* announced a "big press conference" in Philadelphia Saturday morning.
Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by...