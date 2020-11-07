2020 Election: Joe Biden Elected 46th President, Defeats Donald Trump
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () America has chosen Joe Biden to be the 46th President of the United States. NBC News projected on Saturday, Nov. 7, that the former Vice President won the 2020 election, beating incumbent...
The Presidential election is coming to a close. Joe Biden is on the verge of defeating Pres. Donald Trump. Trump is defiant, unwilling to concede the election. Conceding a lost election is the classy thing to do. It's been a major part of the country coming together after a divisive campaign. CNN...
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he is confident he will defeat Donald Trump to win the presidency, but counting continues in a number of key... The Age Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald