2020 Election: Joe Biden Elected 46th President, Defeats Donald Trump

E! Online Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
America has chosen Joe Biden to be the 46th President of the United States. NBC News projected on Saturday, Nov. 7, that the former Vice President won the 2020 election, beating incumbent...
 The Presidential election is coming to a close. Joe Biden is on the verge of defeating Pres. Donald Trump. Trump is defiant, unwilling to concede the election. Conceding a lost election is the classy thing to do. It's been a major part of the country coming together after a divisive campaign. CNN...

Cheering and celebrations erupt on the streets of New York's Upper West Side on Saturday (November 7) after Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States, defeated Donald Trump.

Residents in Washington, D.C. clap and cheer after Joe Biden wins the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump on Saturday (November 7).

CNN's Van Jones was overcome with emotion as he tried to explain what Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump meant.

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been elected US President, after what was a nail-biting battle for the White House with Republican opponent...
