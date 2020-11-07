Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BREAKING: Multiple Outlets Call 2020 Presidential Election for Democrat Joe Biden

Mediaite Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
CNN declares that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have defeated Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the 2020 presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden:

Biden: "We're going to win this race" 01:40

 Democrat Joe Biden reassured his supporters in a speech at his headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, urging patience and civility despite the 'slow,' 'numbing' wait for election results.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States [Video]

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States, according to multiple media outlets, including Edison Research. Lisa Bernhard produced this..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:17Published
Joe Biden wins Presidential race with victory in Pennsylvania, according to Associated Press [Video]

Joe Biden wins Presidential race with victory in Pennsylvania, according to Associated Press

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States, defeating the incumbent Donald Trump.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 00:38Published
Joe Biden elected as US president [Video]

Joe Biden elected as US president

Joe Biden is elected as President of the United States after beating DonaldTrump in the 2020 election. The 77-year-old has reached the 270 electoralvotes needed to return to the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

I will be a President for all Americans: Joe Biden after winning US Presidential election

 Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday said that he will be a President for all Americans - those who voted for him and those who didn't vote for him - after defeating...
Zee News Also reported by •Wales OnlineSBS

Australian sports bookies pay out $23 MILLION early on Biden win as Trump sues over voting anomalies in 3 states

Australian sports bookies pay out $23 MILLION early on Biden win as Trump sues over voting anomalies in 3 states Australian gambling site Sportsbet has paid out a whopping $23 million after calling the US presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden - even as President...
WorldNews

Biden-Trump counting presses ahead 2 days after Election Day

 Election officials in key battlegrounds pressed forward Thursday with presidential vote counting as Democrat Joe Biden urged patience and President Donald Trump...
Japan Today Also reported by •WorldNewsWales OnlineSBS