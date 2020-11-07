Donald Trump Was Playing Golf When Biden Was Declared the Next President
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () It is being reported that Donald Trump was at his golf course in Virginia when his opponent Joe Biden was declared as the projected winner of the presidential election. Political reporters revealed on Saturday morning (November 7) that Trump arrived at the golf course and just minutes later, Pennsylvania was called for Biden and that [...]
After years of discussion and debate, the 2020 US presidential election finally takes place next Tuesday (3 November), with either Donald Trump or Joe Biden set... WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche Welle