Donald Trump Was Playing Golf When Biden Was Declared the Next President

Just Jared Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
It is being reported that Donald Trump was at his golf course in Virginia when his opponent Joe Biden was declared as the projected winner of the presidential election. Political reporters revealed on Saturday morning (November 7) that Trump arrived at the golf course and just minutes later, Pennsylvania was called for Biden and that [...]
