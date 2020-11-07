Miley Cyrus Says It's Now a 'Party In The USA' After Joe Biden Wins Election
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () Miley Cyrus is celebrating Joe Biden‘s election in the perfect way! The 27-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer reposted a video from the Saint Hoax Instagram account that combined a video of the President-elect with her hit song “Party In The U.S.A.” “NOW it’s a PARTY IN THE USA! 🇺🇸🎉 @joebiden @kamalaharris,” Miley captioned her post. She [...]
