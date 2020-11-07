Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miley Cyrus Says It's Now a 'Party In The USA' After Joe Biden Wins Election

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is celebrating Joe Biden‘s election in the perfect way! The 27-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer reposted a video from the Saint Hoax Instagram account that combined a video of the President-elect with her hit song “Party In The U.S.A.” “NOW it’s a PARTY IN THE USA! 🇺🇸🎉 @joebiden @kamalaharris,” Miley captioned her post. She [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Biggie Smalls’ son inspired by Miley Cyrus

Biggie Smalls’ son inspired by Miley Cyrus 01:24

 Biggie Smalls' son CJ Wallace was inspired to remix his father's music after hearing Miley Cyrus' 'Party In The USA', remixed with his dad's 'Party & B*******'.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden: "We're going to win this race" [Video]

Biden: "We're going to win this race"

Democrat Joe Biden reassured his supporters in a speech at his headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, urging patience and civility despite the 'slow,' 'numbing' wait for election results.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published
Biden Supporters Gather In Washington Square Park [Video]

Biden Supporters Gather In Washington Square Park

Crowds clapped and cheered in Washington Square Park on Friday night, having a party for Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:43Published
Inside, Outside, All Around Town Bay Area Residents Stay Tuned to Election Count [Video]

Inside, Outside, All Around Town Bay Area Residents Stay Tuned to Election Count

Wherever you go, it seems, there's no escaping the nail-biting, slow vote count that will determine who will be our next president. Wilson Walker in Oakland and Andria Borba in San Francisco checked in..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:35Published