Celebs & More Tweet 'You're Fired' After Joe Biden Declared As Next President

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden declared President-Elect: Colorado reacts



Colorado reacts to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris becoming the president-elect and vice president-elect of the United States on Saturday morning. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:35 Published 2 hours ago President Trump on golf course the morning Joe Biden wins presidency



President Trump hit the links Saturday morning as Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:22 Published 2 hours ago Joe Biden vows to be ‘a President for all Americans’ as he defeats Donald Trump



oe Biden has promised to be a “President for all Americans” after topping the270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump in the USpresidential race. The former vice-president.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 3 hours ago