Celebs & More Tweet 'You're Fired' After Joe Biden Declared As Next President
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Many celebs and non-celebs are using Donald Trump‘s famous The Apprentice line against him. “YOU’RE FIRED” has been a top trending topic on Twitter on Saturday morning (November 7) after it was revealed Joe Biden is the President-elect. Joe Biden has been ahead in the polls for a few days, and was presumed to be [...]
Many celebs and non-celebs are using Donald Trump‘s famous The Apprentice line against him. “YOU’RE FIRED” has been a top trending topic on Twitter on Saturday morning (November 7) after it was revealed Joe Biden is the President-elect. Joe Biden has been ahead in the polls for a few days, and was presumed to be [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources