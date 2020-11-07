Global  
 

Jennifer Lawrence Runs Through the Boston Streets in Her Pajamas to Celebrate Joe Biden's Win (Video)

Just Jared Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Jennifer Lawrence is celebrating the news of Joe Biden winning the election exactly how you’d expect her to celebrate the victory. The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to Twitter to share a video of her running up and down the street in Boston while screaming at the top of her lungs. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Crowds Gather In Boston Streets After News Of Joe Biden Presidential Win

Crowds Gather In Boston Streets After News Of Joe Biden Presidential Win 01:50

 Crowds gathered across Boston Saturday to celebrate Joe Biden's presidential win. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

