An Angry Trump Rants ‘I WON THE ELECTION’ in First Tweets Since Election Called for Biden

Mediaite Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
An Angry Trump Rants ‘I WON THE ELECTION’ in First Tweets Since Election Called for BidenPresident *Donald Trump* has reacted to the 2020 election being called for *Joe Biden* by angrily rage-tweeting in all caps that he won the election.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf

As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf 00:35

 Major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election on Saturday for former Vice President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at his golf club in Virginia. According to Business Insider, Biden was named the winner after his lead in...

