Alec Baldwin Jokes About Being 'Out of a Job' on 'SNL' After Trump Loses Election

Just Jared Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Alec Baldwin is ready to hang up his Donald Trump wig. The 62-year-old actor took to Twitter on Saturday (November 7) to react to the news that Joe Biden will be the next president after Trump lost the election. “My wish has been fulfilled. On to my next wish. That everyone who voted in this [...]
Video Credit: GQ - Published
News video: Alec Baldwin Goes Undercover on the Internet

Alec Baldwin Goes Undercover on the Internet 06:30

 On this episode of Actually Me, Alec Baldwin goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, IMDb, Quora and Wikipedia. If Donald Trump invited him out to lunch, would he accept? What role is is he most known for?

