Is It Madam or Madame Vice President? Kamala Harris Is Now VP-Elect!
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () Now that Kamala Harris has made history to become the first female Vice President of the United States, you might be wondering what to call her. There seems to be a lot of confusion over whether Kamala will be “Madam Vice President” or “Madame Vice President.” Well, we have the answer. “Madam” is used before [...]
Sen. Kamala Harris may be about to take on a new -- and historic -- title: Madam Vice President. Kenny Choi talked with political experts who have followed her groundbreaking career in California and..