Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Harrison Reveals How He and Bachelorette Producers Really Felt About Clare Crawley's Exit

E! Online Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Chris Harrison is setting the record straight about Clare Crawley's shocking exit from The Bachelorette. It's no secret the 39-year-old star chose contestant Dale Moss to be her...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says She Wishes Clare Crawley 'Warned' Her About Certain Guys

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says She Wishes Clare Crawley 'Warned' Her About Certain Guys 00:46

 Tayshia Adams was brought in to take over as Bachelorette on Thursday after Clare Crawley got engaged to suitor Dale Moss

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Listen to Your Heart's Chris Watson & Bri Stauss Excited to See Tayshia Adams as 'Bachelorette' [Video]

Listen to Your Heart's Chris Watson & Bri Stauss Excited to See Tayshia Adams as 'Bachelorette'

Chris Watson & Bri Stauss open up about their time on 'Listen to Your Heart' and compare it to Clare's time on 'The Bachelorette'

Credit: People     Duration: 06:06Published
Bach Nation's Chris Watson & Bri Stauss Don't Think Clare & Dale's Engagement Happened Too Soon [Video]

Bach Nation's Chris Watson & Bri Stauss Don't Think Clare & Dale's Engagement Happened Too Soon

The 'Listen to Your Heart' winners say "so much happens in one day" that contestants really get to know each other quickly

Credit: People     Duration: 04:54Published
Clare Crawley, Dale Moss Open Up About Engagement Backlash [Video]

Clare Crawley, Dale Moss Open Up About Engagement Backlash

In the span of two hours, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss professed their love for each other on "The Bachelorette" before getting engaged. Despite facing backlash for their expedited relationship, the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Kicks Off Her Love Journey

 The episode also sees Clare Crawley and her new fiancee Dale Moss joining host Chris Harrison on a stage following her early exit as Chris addresses Bachelor...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •UpworthyJust Jared

How Chris Harrison *Really* Feels About Clare Crawley Leaving ‘The Bachelorette’

 Is Chris Harrison upset that Clare Crawley left The Bachelorette early? Quite the opposite, actually!  “Clearly her head was not there anymore,” the host,...
OK! Magazine

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Are Engaged After Whirlwind Romance: Watch The Proposal

 Congrats! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are officially engaged after just 12 days of filming.  During the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette, Chris...
OK! Magazine