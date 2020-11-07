Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Roundly Denounced for Rant Insisting He Won the Election: ‘Those Who Love Him Need to Step In and Stop This’

Mediaite Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* is flipping out insisting that he won the election and making baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Does Trump Need To Concede?

Does Trump Need To Concede? 00:36

 The Presidential election is coming to a close. Joe Biden is on the verge of defeating Pres. Donald Trump. Trump is defiant, unwilling to concede the election. Conceding a lost election is the classy thing to do. It's been a major part of the country coming together after a divisive campaign. CNN...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf [Video]

As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf

Major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election on Saturday for former Vice President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at his..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
'Joe Biden is very much pro India': Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal [Video]

'Joe Biden is very much pro India': Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal

Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal on November 08 said that today is the happiest day for all Indian-Americans as the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube

Every week, Rudy Giuliani posts a video to YouTube as part of his series, 'Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense.' There, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to President Donald Trump discusses..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Newt Gingrich Calls on Trump Justice Department to Jail Election Workers in Bonkers Rant Baselessly Alleging Stolen Election

 Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich went on an unhinged rant against Pennsylvania election workers, while pushing a host of baseless claims that Democrats...
Mediaite

US election: Rudy Giuliani claims voter fraud

US election: Rudy Giuliani claims voter fraud Trump's controversial lawyer Rudy Giuliani has launched into an astonishing rant in Philadelphia, claiming that mail-in ballots could be "from Mars".Giuliani...
New Zealand Herald

Newt Gingrich Baselessly Claims that Pennsylvania ‘Looks Like a Set Up to Steal the Election for Biden’

 Newt Gingrich went on a fact-free rant on Fox News in which he claimed Pennsylvania will be the vehicle by which the election is "stolen" from President Donald...
Mediaite