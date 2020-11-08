Global  
 

Ciara's Daughter Sienna Has the Cutest Reaction to Kamala Harris' Historic Win - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 8 November 2020
Ciara and her daughter Sienna are celebrating this historic day in the United States! The 35-year-old entertainer took to Twitter to share a super cute video of her 3-year-old daughter reacting to news that Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President of the United States. The 56-year-old California Senator – who is Black and [...]
