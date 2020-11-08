Ciara's Daughter Sienna Has the Cutest Reaction to Kamala Harris' Historic Win - Watch!
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Ciara and her daughter Sienna are celebrating this historic day in the United States! The 35-year-old entertainer took to Twitter to share a super cute video of her 3-year-old daughter reacting to news that Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President of the United States. The 56-year-old California Senator – who is Black and [...]
President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is...