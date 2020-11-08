Telly tattle: Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh announce pregnancy with sweet video

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What Was Chris Watts’ Motivation To Murder His Wife & Kids? Watch Expert Weigh In



Why would Chris Watts murder his wife and two daughters? Dr. Oz’s senior correspondent Mara Schiavocampo sheds light on his “motivation” for the crime. “It's completely unfathomable. He had.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:41 Published 5 days ago Guy Gets Surprised After Wife Reveals Pregnancy News At Department Store



This guy got surprised when his wife revealed the news of her pregnancy at a department store. She showed him a pair of kid's shoes and asked if they could buy it for their future baby. The guy took a.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago Guy Shouts Excitedly After Wife Reveals Pregnancy News



This guy got a pregnancy reveal surprise from his wife while he was busy playing video games. She asked him to pick between yes and no, and he picked yes which corresponded to a pregnancy stick. She.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago