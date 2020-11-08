Global  
 

Telly tattle: Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh announce pregnancy with sweet video

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 November 2020
Telly tattle: Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh announce pregnancy with sweet videoOn Saturday, Nakuul Mehta announced that wife Jankee Parekh is pregnant. The Ishqbaaaz actor shared a video of his journey with Jankee from being friends to special buddies to lovers, fiancée, wife, and a mother-to-be. Mehta also shared images from the first moment when he got to know the news. The couple twinned in blue for the...
